RSS' labour wing BMS opens front against Modi government's economic policies

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): At a time when the Modi government has been facing criticism over the state of economy and job losses, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), India's largest labour union affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is all set to protest against what it said are the "wrong" policies of the government.

In the coming days, the BMS has planned to protest against decision to allow 100 per cent FDI in coal mining, rising unemployment and the economic slowdown, particularly the crisis in the automobile sector.

Talking to ANI, BMS President Saji Narayanan accused that the Modi government of working in a "different" paradigm and things would change only after the government comes out of it.

"Those in government are own people but the problem is that it is working in a different paradigm. Now our attack is mainly on LPG (Liberalisation, Privatisation and Globalisation) reforms. It is working in this framework only which is wrong. The government has to come out of LPG paradigm," he said.

Narayanan said all the issues can be resolved if the government comes out of this LPG reforms.

"Then only growth will improve, manufacturing will grow and trade will improve. The government needs to adopt India, people and human centric approach. Things will be improved," he said.

The BMS leader said trade unions affiliated to BMS across the country would conduct a week's nationwide awareness programme from September 25 to October 2 on the current economic slowdown amid crisis in various sectors including in automobile sector.

The move of BMS comes a time when the prospects of the overall economy are not very rosy with the GDP growth sliding to a 6-year low to 5 per cent growth rate in the first quarter of this fiscal and amid the economic slowdown plunging August sales of automobiles to the lowest since 1997-98 indicating further worsening of demand and investment.

Narayanan said the BMS was also against disinvestment in PSUs and the recent Bank mergers and said such government's move was misguided. He said the BMS is holding sector-wise protests to highlight its concerns.

On October 14, the BMS' "Sarkari Karmchaari Rashtriya Parisangh" would observe one-day fast at "Sadaiv Atal", the samadhi of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in support of its demand.

Their major demands are to fulfill the vacant posts in all government departments to address the issue of unemployment in the country, withdrawal of new pension scheme and implementation of the old scheme, stop outsourcing in government departments and Corporatisation of railways, ordinance factories and postal department.

"There are a number of issues. Issue of unemployment and there are issues of those who are in employment. The protest is being organised on October 14 are by those who are in employment. Being employed they have a number of issues," said BMS General Secretary Virjesh Upadhyay.

The BMS would protest from September 23 to September 27 to press for a rollback of the recent government decision on the 100 per cent FDI in coal mining.

Asked why the BMS was taking the route of protests despite having a government at the Centre belonging to their own ideology, Upadhyay said in a democratic process this is the only method to put the demand or highlight the concerns and draw the attention of the government.

RSS' industry wing -- Laghu Udyog Bharti (LUB) -- had recently raised its concerns over the state of the economy and said that the current atmosphere in the country was not "conducive" for Micro, Small and Medium (MSME) sector. (ANI)

