RSS leader slams DMK's TR Balu on claims of demolishing Hindu temples

New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar on Monday launched an attack at Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader TR Balu after the latter claimed of demolishing Hindu temples.

Notably, DMK leader TR Balu is in discussion these days for his controversial statements.

In a video that went viral on social media earlier, the DMK leader could be heard saying that he demolished three 100-year-old Hindu temples built in his constituency.



RSS leader Indresh Kumar condemned the statement and said that politicians indulge in communal discrimination and violence to gather votes.

"Somewhere within the country and the world, some political parties and some political leaders, especially in India, are doing politics of communal discrimination of violence. Breaking and demolishing temples is a big sin and crime for which the country has suffered but doing all this for the appeasement of the vote bank is highly condemnable, unconstitutional and inhuman."

"I think like the cultural heritage of India, everyone should follow their own religion. Do not criticize other people's religion. No religious conversions, no destruction of religious places, and only respect for all religions. If a person supports one religion, it is very wrong to think that he is against all other religions. Whenever this speciality of India is tarnished, whether in India or in the world, the whole of humanity comes in trouble. Everyone should understand this, added Indresh Kumar.

In another controversy, the DMK leader had threatened to cut off the hands of anyone who touched Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (ANI)

