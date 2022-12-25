"RSS more dangerous than PFI," says AIDUF MLA

Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 24 (ANI): All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Aminul Islam on Saturday said that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is more "dangerous" than the Popular Front of India (PFI).

He further said that if the party comes to the power, it would take action against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)

"Organizations like RSS and Bajrang are more dangerous than PFI. We demand the government that these organisations should be banned," Aminul Islam said.

"If AIUDF will form a government in Assam then it will take action against these organisations," he further said.

The AIUDF MLA also said that the court will decide whether those 53 arrested people were involved in Jihadi activities or not as the government claimed.



Notably, the Assam government on Saturday said that 53 'jihadis' including a Bangladeshi national have been arrested in the state so far in 2022.

Replying to a query by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Terash Gowalla, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who also holds the Home Department said on the last day of the winter session of the State Assembly that since March 2022, a total of nine cases linked with jihadi activities have been registered in Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Morigaon, Dhubri, Goalpara, Tamulpur and Nalbari districts.

He informed that the case registered in the Barpeta district has been transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

"One Bangladeshi national Saiful Islam alias Harun Rashid alias Suman was arrested by Assam Police in connection with the Barpeta Police Station case under relevant sections of IPC, UA(P) Act, Passport Act and Foreigners Act. He was engaged as Imam of Dhakaliapara Mosque and Arabic teacher at Josihatipara Saikhul Hind Mahmudul Hasan Jamiul Huda Islamic Academy," the Assam Chief Minister said.

CM Sarma further said that five Bangladeshi nationals Usman alias Aminul Islam alias Mehdi Hasan, Abdullah Talha alias Jakir Bhai, Mehbub alias Mehbubur Rahman, Alamgir alias Mohammad Talha and Jahangir alias Ibrahim alias Hanif are still absconding. (ANI)

