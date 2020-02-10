RSS not opposed to willful conversion to Christianity, says Bhayyaji Joshi

Panaji (Goa) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): RSS National General Secretary Suresh Bhayyaji Joshi on Sunday said that the organization is not opposed to someone accepting Christianity on its own will.

The RSS leader was in Goa to address a gathering as a part of his lecture series on 'Vishwaguru Bharat, a perspective of RSS.'

"If someone on his own understands Christianity and accepts it then well and good. But you should not take advantage of someone's illiteracy or poverty to convert them," Joshi said.

"This is not right. We oppose it. We have no reason to oppose someone accepting Christianity on his own," the RSS leader said (ANI)

