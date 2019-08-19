RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS reiterates support to reservation, terms controversy over Bhagwat's remarks as 'unnecessary'

ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 20:50 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Monday said it supports the reservation provided to the people in the Constitution and claimed that attempts were being made to create an "unnecessary controversy" over Mohan Bhagwat's speech in the national capital on Sunday.
Speaking at an event, Bhagwat had said that there should be conversation in a "harmonious atmosphere" between those in favour of reservation and those against it.
After his remarks sparked controversy, the RSS came forward with a statement clarifying its stand on the reservation.
The Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) criticised Bhagwat's remarks claiming that it exposed the "anti-Dalit-backward face" of the RSS and the BJP.
RSS spokesperson Arun Kumar said that there were "attempts to create an unnecessary controversy over a part of Mohan Bhagwat ji's speech".
"He called for a discussion on sensitive topics like reservation in a harmonious atmosphere. As far as RSS' view on the reservation is concerned, it has been made clear several times that the Sangh supports reservation to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs, and economically-backward people," he said in a statement.
Earlier, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said Bhagwat's remarks on the reservation has exposed the "anti-Dalit-backward face" of the RSS-BJP.
"Attack on the rights of the poor, trampling on Constitutional rights, snatching the rights of Dalits-backwards. This is the real BJP agenda," he said.
BSP chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati said reservation was a humanist constitutional system and tampering with it was "inappropriate and injustice."
"An open-hearted debate on the issue of reservations of SC/ST and OBC creates a deadly situation of suspicion, which is not necessary," she said.
The RSS chief had made similar remarks on the reservation during the election campaign to Bihar Assembly in 2015.
Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad and Janata Dal-United's Nitish Kumar used the reservation issue to attack the BJP saying the saffron party was against the rights of weaker sections.
Many of the BJP leaders had then openly said that Bhagwat's remarks damaged the BJP's prospects in the elections.
Assembly elections are likely to take place in Haryana, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand later this year. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 20:58 IST

INX Media cases: Delhi HC to pronounce order on P Chidambaram's...

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The Delhi High Court will on Tuesday pronounce its verdict on the anticipatory bail pleas of former Union finance minister P Chidambaram in cases related to the alleged INX Media scam.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 20:56 IST

CM Rawat briefs home minister about rain situation in Uttarakhand

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and briefed him on the loss of lives and properties due to heavy rains in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 20:55 IST

Army was ready for ground escalation by Pak after Balakot...

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday said the Army was ready for "any eventuality" in the aftermath of Balakot operations and the same was conveyed to the government during discussions.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 20:46 IST

MHA :Retirement age for all Central Forces personnel fixed at 60 years

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday fixed the retirement age for all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), irrespective of rank, at 60 years.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 20:39 IST

Will take action if law taken into their hands during bandh...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday warned that state government will take action against people if they take the law into their hands during the bandh called by MNS on August 22.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 20:31 IST

Hooda's rally throws fresh challenge for Congress in poll-bound Haryana

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The declaration by former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda of being the chief ministerial candidate in Haryana has thrown a fresh challenge before the Congress leadership as it grapples with entrenched factionalism in the state unit ahead of the assembly polls.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 20:20 IST

Centre removes DRR requirement for listed companies, HFCs, NBFCs

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The Ministry of Corporate Affairs on Monday amended the Companies Share Capital and Debentures Rule by removing debenture redemption reserve (DRR) requirement for listed companies, Housing Finance Companies (HFCs) and Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs).

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 20:18 IST

Former MPs asked to vacate govt accommodations within 7 days

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): All the former Members of Parliament (MPs) have been asked to vacate their government accommodations in Delhi within seven days, chairman of the Housing Committee, Chandrakant Patil on Monday said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 20:16 IST

Activists, filmmakers write to Mamata Banerjee condemning...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): A forum of artists, activists among others on Monday wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemning the arrest and baton charge on teachers participating in a protest to demand hike in salaries in Kalyani on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 19:56 IST

50 MGR Amma Deepa Peravai cadres want to join AIADMK: Deepa Jayakumar

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): A list of 50 MGR Amma Deepa Peravai cadres who wished to join the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has been submitted to party's headquarters, said former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar here on Monday

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 19:44 IST

Government open to taking steps to facelift Parliament complex: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The Central government is open to taking all possible steps for giving a facelift to the Parliament complex, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 19:42 IST

'Will request FM for extension in due date for filing income...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday requested Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for extension in due date for filing income tax and Goods and Services Tax (GST) returns.

Read More
iocl