RSS sent notice to Kerala LoP Satheesan over 'Gowalkar remark'

(Kerala) [India], July 9 (ANI): Debunking the Kerala Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan's remarks on the anti-constitutional statement of former Kerala Minister Saji Cherian on July 5, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday sent a notice to the Congress leader stating that his allegations were "false and untrue".

On July 5 (Tuesday), Cherian courted controversy while addressing a CPI-M programme at Mallapally in Pathanamthitta district and had said in his remark that India's constitution can be used to "loot" the people of the country.

To this, Satheesan said that Cherian's remarks were exactly the same as that of M.S. Gowalkar's words written in the 'Bunch of Thoughts'.

"On July 6, the Leader of the Opposition addressed the media on the issue related to the defamation of the Constitution of India by the former minister of Kerala, Saji Cherian and said that, "the words of Saji Cherian that India has a constitution written by the British have been accurately stated by Golwalkar, the founder of RSS, in his book 'Bunch of Thoughts'," KK Balaram, RSS Prantha Sangh Chalak said in the notice.

With the means of the notice, Balaram also "reminded' the LoP that Gowalkar was not the founder of RSS.



"Nowhere in Golwalkar's 'Bunch of Thoughts' are the statements made by Saji Cherian. Your above statement is false and untrue. As the Leader of Opposition in Kerala, you should not have spoken in a degrading manner. I am worried that you may repeat such untrue things again," he added.

Stating that he was "compelled" to send a notice, Balaram suggested the opposition's Satheesan to inform about his sources quoting which he had alleged, "the same sentences (as said by Cherian) were mentioned in the Bunch of Thoughts."

Further in the notice, he said, "If it is not possible to show that you should issue another statement withdrawing your above statement; and do not repeat the above statement again."

Giving an ultimatum of 24 hours to meet the aforesaid demands, the RSS in its notice mentioned that they would be taking legal action against him (Satheesan).

"If the first two demands were not met within 24 hours of receiving the notice, we will be forced to take appropriate legal action against you," it read. (ANI)





