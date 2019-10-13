BSP spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria. Photo/Twitter
BSP spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria. Photo/Twitter

RSS' vision of India is contrary to B R Ambedkar's vision: BSP

Amit Kumar | Updated: Oct 13, 2019 12:20 IST

By Amit Kumar
New Delhi (India), Oct 13 (ANI): The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) claimed that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) vision of India is contradictory to BR Ambedkar's vision of the country.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said that RSS seeks to change the entire society and not just Hindus, to transform the society. Bhagwat had stressed that it is essential to organise the society as a whole and all sections must move together.
BSP spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria told ANI, "RSS vision of India is contradictory to the vision of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. The RSS vision has been spelt out by M. S. Golwalkar in his book 'Bunch of Thought' where he mentioned that RSS wants to build India as Hindu Rashtra."
" While B R Ambedkar who is the icon of the entire nation wanted to build India as per the Constitution of India which provides equality, freedom and democracy and a humanitarian social order," said Sudhindra Bhadoria.
"I think in the past 5-6 years since BJP has been in power, we have seen that lynching has taken place. Atrocities are committed on the Dalits, there are cases of violence against women and RSS has not condemned all this," he said.
BSP National Spokesperson said, "I think the people of this country eventually want India based on Ambedkar's dream". (ANI)

