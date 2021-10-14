RSS workers controlled from Nagpur the way Naxals commanded by Andhra, Telangana, says Baghel

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 14 (ANI): Pointing out similarities between the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Naxals, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday said that RSS workers in the state are controlled from Nagpur in the same way the Naxals in Chhattisgarh are being controlled by their leaders in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Answering questions on violence in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha which took place earlier this month, Baghel assured that there will be an "impartial investigation" in the matter.

"Naxals here are controlled by their leaders from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and in the same way, RSS people here are guided from Nagpur. The Naxals in Chhattisgarh do the job of firing bullets and getting hit. Likewise, the local RSS workers have no value...Everything is centred in Nagpur," the CM said.



Accusing the BJP-RSS of being behind the Kawardha violence, he said, "They are left with no issues to raise. They have nothing to say over farmers, tribals, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and businesses and hence they have resorted to only two issues-- conversion and communalism-- in which they have mastery. They make people fight. The business establishments which were shut due to the COVID crisis for a long time are now gradually opening up and they are trying to ruin it by instigating riots. It will not be allowed. We have to keep an eye on their attempts to give communal colour to fights over petty issues."

Tensions escalated in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha town as major violence erupted this week on Tuesday following a clash between two communities over the removal of religious flags.

Over 93 people have been arrested so far for creating a nuisance and sabotaging in Kawardha following a sit-in organised by Vishva Hindu Parishad.

Seven FIRs were registered against a thousand people including BJP MP Santosh Pandey and former parliamentarian Abhishek Singh in connection with the violence that erupted in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha town earlier this month. (ANI)

