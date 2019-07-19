RTI amendment bill introduced in Lok Sabha after division

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI) The Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which seeks to give the central government power to fix the tenure and salaries of information commissioners was introduced in the Lok Sabha after a division.

Opposition parties staged a walkout protesting against its introduction.

During the voting on the introduction of the amended Bill, 224 members voted in favour and nine against.

Several opposition members stated that the amendments will dilute the provisions of the original Bill.

However, Speaker Om Birla said that objections should be about the introduction of the Bill and its merits can be discussed during the discussion.

Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Jitendra Singh, rejected allegations of the Opposition and said nobody can accuse the government of weakening the architecture concerning the Right to Information.

"A portal for the purpose was created during our government," he said.

Singh accused the erstwhile UPA government of bringing the law in a hurry and leaving loopholes and said that the bill would allow the government to frame rules.

"I would say it is an enabling legislation for administrative purposes," he said.

Singh said that the government is open to suggestions from opposition members when the Bill is discussed.

Not satisfied with the minister's reply, several opposition parties including Congress, Trinamool Congress and NCP staged a walkout from the House. (ANI)

