Ruckus at JDU office in Patna against sitting MLA Jitendra Kumar's candidature

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 7 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) workers created ruckus at the party office in Patna, against the candidature of sitting MLA Jitendra Kumar, from Asthawan on Wednesday.

"We just have one demand, give the ticket to anyone except him. His work isn't good. He doesn't respect workers," a worker said.



JDU leader Ashok Chaudhary said that everyone has his own wishes but the party will convince them.

JDU has been allotted 122 seats and BJP has got 121 seats for Bihar Assembly polls. JDU will give seven seats to Jitan Ram Manjhi-led HAM from its 122 seats while the BJP will give 11 seats to Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) from its share of 121 seats.

Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be held in three phases--October 28, November 3, and 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

