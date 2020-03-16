Rudy seeks relief for tourism sector in LS, says worst affected by coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Mar 16 (ANI): BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy on Monday expressed concern over the impact of coronavirus on tourism sector and demanded relief measures saying that if it gets sick, there can be 'mayhem.'

Participating in the discussion on demands for grants of Tourism Ministry in the Lok Sabha, Rudy said the entire world was in a state of emergency and tourism was the worst affected, which can cause maximum unemployment.

Citing examples of Germany, Italy France, and some other countries, he said these countries had announced budgetary support to deal with the impact of coronavirus.

"For all of us and the government, this is the biggest worry. Due to the situation in the world, tourism is the worst affected and requires a lot of relief."

He said the bank money is used in the construction of hotels.

"The banks should be given six months window for EMIs. There should be given GST tax holiday so that industry gets relief," he said and also sought the stoppage of implementation of a provision related to the budget.

"This industry has to be helped. If it goes sick, there will be mayhem in the country," he said.

Congress member Vincent H Pala, who initiated the discussion, said that the "country is going through crises -- crisis of unity of the country, crisis of deadly coronavirus, crisis of unemployment".

"The government has to seriously look into these issues if they want to work smoothly," he said. (ANI)

