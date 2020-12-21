Ruling TMC in WB involved in 'political killings', alleges UP Minister

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minister Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Monday alleged that the the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal is involved in "political killings".

Speaking to ANI, Chaudhary said that the people of the state have decided to defeat Mamata and bring Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power in the forthcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal.

"The ruling Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal is involved in political killings and I strongly condemn it. People in the state have now decided to defeat Mamata Didi and bring BJP to power," he said.

This comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his two-day visit in West Bengal, said that political violence has reached its peak in Bengal and around 300 BJP workers have been killed under Banerjee's tenure.

Appealing people to vote for BJP in West Bengal, Chaudhary said, "I want to appeal to people of Bengal to vote for BJP fearlessly as it is the only party which will bring development there."



West Bengal is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in mid-2021. The dates have not been announced yet.

BJP had stunned the Trinamool Congress in 2019 Lok Sabha polls as it wrested 18 Parliamentary constituencies, coming up with its best-ever performance in the state. (ANI)