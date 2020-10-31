`Saboot gang' stands exposed, says Ravi Shankar Prasad after Pak minister admits country's role in Pulwama attack

By Mukesh Singh And Sahil Pandey

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 31 (ANI): With a Pakistan Minister admitting to his country's role in Pulwama terror attack, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday attacked the Congress and some other opposition parties, saying "saboot gang" stands exposed.

"Please ask the saboot gang, who used to seek evidence about Pulwama, Uri and Balakot. They were seeking evidence of sacrifice of our armed forces and today they stand exposed. I would urge them now to maintain restraint," Prasad told the media here.

Pakistan Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry told the country's National Assembly on Thursday that "Pulwama was achievement under leadership of Imran Khan" and that "Hindustan ko ghus ke maara hai (we hit India by entering inside)", in admission of the country's role in Pulwama terror attack.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed in the Pulwama terror attack on February 14, 2019.



Prasad's colleague Union minister Prakash Javadekar sought an apology from Congress and other opposition parties over "conspiracy theories".

"Pakistan has admitted its hand behind Pulwama terror attack. Now, Congress and others who talked of conspiracy theories must apologise to the country," he said in a tweet.

A year after the Pulwama terror attack, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had attacked the government and asked "who benefitted the most from the attack".

"Today as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the PulwamaAttack , let us ask: Who benefitted the most from the attack? What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack? Who in the BJP Govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack?" he asked in a tweet on February 14, 2020.

Some other opposition leaders had also sought to link the attack response to Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

