Sachin Pilot changes bio on Twitter after getting sacked as Deputy CM, PCC chief

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Soon after being removed from the posts of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief, Sachin Pilot changed his bio on Twitter and later stated, "Truth can be disturbed, not defeated." Notably, the nameplate of Pilot has also been removed from the party's state headquarters in Jaipur.

Pilot's new bio on Twitter reads, "MLA from Tonk| Former Minister of IT, Telecom & Corporate affairs,GoI |Commissioned officer Territorial Army". The senior leader has removed earlier bio which mentioned "Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and President, Rajasthan Congress".



In place of Pilot, Rajasthan's Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra has been named as the new PCC chief.

The decision to remove Pilot was taken after the conclusion of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meet at the Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur, Rajasthan earlier today.

The Rajasthan Congress is in turmoil over the past few days. While Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the State government by poaching MLAs, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has been camping in Delhi.

A controversy broke out in Rajasthan after Special Operation Group (SOG) sent a notice to Pilot to record his statement in the case registered by SOG in the alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the State. (ANI)

