Sachin Sawant writes to Balasaheb Thorat seeking to make Tanhaji tax-free in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): General Secretary in the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), Sachin Sawant wrote to Revenue Minister in the Maharashtra Cabinet on Sunday for making 'Tanhaji' movie tax-free in the state.

Sawant shared the letter, along with the request to Thorat in a tweet on Sunday.

Earlier on Friday, the Ajay Devgn and Kajol-starrer 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' received an amazing response at the box office with minting Rs 15.10 crore on its opening day, as it went head to head with Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Chhapaak.'

Set in the 17th century, the film is a biographical period drama based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, the unsung warrior who fought alongside Chatrapati Shivaji against the Mughals.

It shows Ajay Devgn essaying the role of Maratha warrior Taanaji Malusare fighting for the principles 'Bhagwa' (saffron) flag and 'Swaraj' (home-rule) and 'Satya' (truth).

Kajol, who essays the role of the wife of Tanhaji, Savitribai Malusare, is shown as a strong character, who accompanies him in taking firm decisions.

Saif Ali Khan, who plays the antagonist, comes out strong as Uday Bhan, a Rajput official, who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. (ANI)

