SAD chief constitutes 24-member advisory board for Panthic issues

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 22 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday constituted a 24-membered Panthic Advisory Board of the party.

According to an official statement from Daljeet Singh Cheema, a member of the core committee, this advisory board would assist the party to sort out various Sikh community (Panthic) issues.

The members of the board include Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami, SAD secretary general Balwinder Singh Bhundar, former SAD MP and Professor Prem Singh Chandumajra, former SGPC presidents Prof. Kirpal Singh Badungar and Gobind Singh Longowal.



Besides SAD Delhi unit head Paramjit Singh Sarna, former ministers Gulzar Singh Ranike and Daljit Singh Cheema as member secretary, Alwinder Singh Pakhoke, Sucha Singh Chhotepur, Virsa Singh Valtoha, Bhai Manjit Singh, Bhai Ram Singh, Gurcharan Singh Grewal, Rajinder Singh Mehta, Amarjeet Singh Chawla, Karnail Singh Peermohammad, Kiranjit Kaur, Harjinder Kaur (Chandigarh), Ranjit Kaur (Delhi), Baba Buta Singh, Jagjit Singh Talwandi, Pritpal Singh Pali and Baba Tek Singh Dhanoula are on the advisory board.

Last year, the SAD inducted 12 more leaders to the party and expanded its core committee to 25 members for representing various sections of society.

It was for the first time in December 2022, that the SAD formed an advisory board to its chief Badal, where former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and veteran leader Ranjit Singh Brahmpura continued to remain as the patron. (ANI)

