SAD condemns Punjab CM for recommending release of 5 police personnel

Chandigarh [Punjab], Oct 16: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday condemned Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for recommending special remission and release of five Police personnel undergoing sentence in different jails in the state for the offences committed when the state faced militancy.

"Is this Caption Amarinder Singh's gift to the great Sikh quom on the eve of the 550th Parkash Purb of the founder of Sikhism Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji Maharaj? These cops were duly convicted by courts on charges of brutal murder and in many cases they have not even served one fourth of the tenure of their sentence," the SAD chief said in a statement.

Punjab government had requested the Centre to release the cops on "humanitarian and compassionate considerations". The recommendations by the Punjab government were approved by the Central government on Monday.

Badal said the recent action by the state government defied the rule of law and justice. It is a mockery of the entire judicial process.

"On what basis did the Congress government headed by Capt Amarinder Singh move for their release is something that is beyond the comprehension of any reasonable person. The action has rub salt into the deep wounds of the families of the victims of fake encounters. It also defies the rule of law, justice as well as all norms of civilised society. If the murderers are to be thus released in defiance of the judgement of the courts of law, it will make a mockery of the entire judicial process," he said.

The SAD President noted that the cops whose release had been recommended by the Congress government had "committed crimes in uniform".

"They are also accused of gross human rights excesses. They should be made to undergo their complete sentences and should not be given any relief", Badal added. (ANI)

