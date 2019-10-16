Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal

SAD condemns Punjab CM for recommending release of 5 police personnel

ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 22:52 IST

Chandigarh [Punjab], Oct 16: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday condemned Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for recommending special remission and release of five Police personnel undergoing sentence in different jails in the state for the offences committed when the state faced militancy.
"Is this Caption Amarinder Singh's gift to the great Sikh quom on the eve of the 550th Parkash Purb of the founder of Sikhism Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji Maharaj? These cops were duly convicted by courts on charges of brutal murder and in many cases they have not even served one fourth of the tenure of their sentence," the SAD chief said in a statement.
Punjab government had requested the Centre to release the cops on "humanitarian and compassionate considerations". The recommendations by the Punjab government were approved by the Central government on Monday.
Badal said the recent action by the state government defied the rule of law and justice. It is a mockery of the entire judicial process.
"On what basis did the Congress government headed by Capt Amarinder Singh move for their release is something that is beyond the comprehension of any reasonable person. The action has rub salt into the deep wounds of the families of the victims of fake encounters. It also defies the rule of law, justice as well as all norms of civilised society. If the murderers are to be thus released in defiance of the judgement of the courts of law, it will make a mockery of the entire judicial process," he said.
The SAD President noted that the cops whose release had been recommended by the Congress government had "committed crimes in uniform".
"They are also accused of gross human rights excesses. They should be made to undergo their complete sentences and should not be given any relief", Badal added. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 23:01 IST

Odisha plans to expand 'Mo Sarkar' initaitive to all department...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): After getting a positive feedback in the first phase of 'Mo Sarkar' citizen empowerment initiative, the state government is planning to expand its flagship programme in all the departments by March 2020.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 23:01 IST

Delhi: Kejriwal to stay in touch with people, AAP volunteers...

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched his own mobile application titled 'AK App' to stay in touch with the people of the city and AAP volunteers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 22:58 IST

HK-based Intelligent mulls setting up SEZ for footwear...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): A delegation of Hong Kong-based Intelligent SEZ development Limited met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday and proposed to establish a footwear manufacturing firm in the state with an investm

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 22:57 IST

Arms smuggler apprehended in Manipur

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Troops of the Assam Rifles and the Manipur Police in two separate operations have apprehended an arms smuggler and recovered weapons from him.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 22:52 IST

Removal of Article 370 has opened all doors for Kashmir's...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah said on Wednesday that Article 370 was a roadblock for development and a reason for terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has opened doors of development of the region by repealing it.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 22:46 IST

Telangana: BJP delegation meets Governor, takes up TSRTC...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): A BJP delegation here met Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and submitted a memorandum regarding the issues related to the strike of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) workers, which entered the 12th day on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 22:36 IST

Delhi Metro plans to run 8-coach trains on Red, Yellow, Blue...

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): In a good news for commuters, Delhi Metro is planning to convert all six-coach trains into eight-coach ones by March 2021 and press them into service on the Red, Yellow and Blue Lines for accommodating more passengers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 22:28 IST

RSS work is expanding consistently across nation: Manmohan Vaidya

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) work is continuously expanding across the nation due to hard work of its 'swayamsevaks', has said its joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 22:13 IST

Shah targets Congress, says its leaders question move on...

Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah on Wednesday accused the Congress of raising questions over the Central government's move to identify "infiltrators" and said they will be made to leave the country in the next five years.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 21:55 IST

Court extends police custody of three accused in Kozhikode...

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): A local court here on Wednesday extended the police custody of three accused in the Kozhikode serial murder case by two days.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 21:55 IST

Delhi: Kejriwal approves emergency procurement of anti-rabies vaccine

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): In the wake of acute shortage of anti-rabies vaccine (ARV), Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday approved the Health Department's proposal for its emergency procurement.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 21:41 IST

J-K: Civilian shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): A civilian was killed and another was injured in a firing by terrorists in south Kashmir's Shopian on Wednesday, police said.

Read More
iocl