SAD describes Taksalis Sangrur event as 'mega flop show'

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday described the public gathering of "Taksalis" and dozen other factions "supported by the Congress" party in Sangrur as a "mega flop show."

"Public gathering of 'Taksalis', as well as dozens of other factions supported by the Congress party at Sangrur, was a mega flop show," read a statement from SAD.

SAD spokesman Dr Daljit Singh Cheema alleged the various disjointed factions failed to project any vision except trying to spread hatred against the SAD as per the "game plan of the Congress party."

"People realise that these self-styled Taksalis are working as per the dictates of the Congress party and are even taking the help of the Congress to hold gatherings. They will never be accepted by Punjabis now" he said. (ANI)





