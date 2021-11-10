SAD leader alleges attack on his convoy by farmers in Punjab's Firozpur

Firozpur (Punjab) [India], November 10 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Vardev Singh Noni Mann on Wednesday alleged that his convoy was attacked by farmers in Firozpur on Wednesday.

Mann claimed that his convoy was attacked by farmers union leader Harnek Singh and his supporters while he was attending a programme in Firozpur.





"When we were returning from a programme, Harnek Singh, a farm union leader along with his worker attacked our convoy. They also attacked my gunman," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, Firozpur Police has initiated an investigation into the matter.



"SAD leader Vardev Singh Noni Mann told us that his convoy was attacked by some farmers and his car was also damaged. We are investigating the whole matter. There are allegations from both sides," said Harmandeep Singh Hans, Senior Superintendant of Police, Firozpur. (ANI)

