SAD questions Navjot Sidhu's silence on attack on Nankana Sahib

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Jan 5 (ANI): The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday, while questioning the silence of Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on the hate attack on Sikhs as well as Nankana Sahib in Pakistan, said Sidhu had not only belied his love for the Pakistan army and ISI but had also proved that he was not honest to his own country and his community.

In a statement here, former minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal said, "It is clear that Sidhu has sold his soul to the Pakistan military establishment and is being used by the ISI to further its anti-India plans. This is the reason why he has become a mouth-piece of the ISI and has even turned against his own brethren and their suffering in Pakistan."

Asking Sidhu to explain his silence on the forced conversion of a minor Sikh girl in Pakistan and the subsequent turn of events which have led to death threats to the victim family, stoning of Gurdwara Janam Asthan and even threats to rename the holy city of Nankana Sahib, the Akali leader said: "this alone proves where your loyalties lie".

Grewal said no Sikh worldwide could tolerate forced conversions of community members and stoning of its most holy shrines. "Similarly they will never forgive those like Sidhu who continue to dance to the tunes of their friends in Pakistan".

Asking Sidhu to clear the air immediately or be ready for the subsequent consequences, Grewal said, "Sidhu must condemn the Pakistan establishment as well as his friend and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan immediately. Sidhu should also use his good offices with his buddy General Qamar Javed Bajwa to ensure swift and decisive action against all those who stoned Gurdwara Janam Asthan as well as those responsible for the forced conversion of the minor Sikh girl. He should simultaneously apologize to the Sikh community for failing to speak up against forced conversions in Pakistan as well as failure to condemn the attack on Nankana Sahib."

Asserting that everyone was aware of the evil designs of Pakistan, the SAD leader urged the Sikh community to stand up as one to condemn persecution and oppression of Sikhs in Pakistan.

"We also appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give a stern message to Pakistan that this dastardly behavior will not be tolerated at any cost. Simultaneously, we warn the Congress party and the Gandhi family not to play Pakistan's game by remaining silent on the barbarity committed against Gurdwara Janam Asthan and only speaking up after being called out by Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal." (ANI)

