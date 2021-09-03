SAD suspends rallies for 6 days due to farmers protest, requests Sanyukt Morcha not to disturb peace in Punjab

Chandigarh [India], September 3 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday suspended its rallies for six days due to ongoing protests by farmers against the party.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal during a press conference requested the leaders of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha not to disturb peace in Punjab.

"We are suspending our rallies for six days (due to protests by farmers). We request the leadership of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha not to disturb the peace in Punjab. Our team is ready to answer any question posed by them regarding our policies," Badal said.

The SAD chief blamed the Congress party for 'violent protest' in Moga where farmers were lathi-charged by the police. He also released a list of Congress and AAP workers who were involved in the farmers' protest.

"Both political party workers created law and order situation while protesting under the banner of farmers," he alleged.



Further, the SAD chief also claimed that during the tenure of SAD, the party took some landmark decisions for the farmers and the agriculture sector of Punjab.

"SAD has always remained in favour of the farmers and we advocate the decision favouring farmers. However, it is Captain's (Amarinder Singh) government which has implemented the three farm laws in Punjab," he said

Attacking Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Badal said, "Kejriwal implemented the new farm laws in Delhi."

Badal also claimed that the Punjab Chief Minister is creating fake recoveries of tiffin bombs to 'create an environment of emergency" in the state to 'hand over Punjab into hands of BJP'.

He also alleged that SAD is the only Punjab-based party, and 'all other political parties are controlled by their high commands in Delhi'.

Farmers staged a protest against the SAD chief in Moga district yesterday. They had breached the security and pelted stones, according to Dhruman Nimbale, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Moga Police Station.

"Farmers had breached security, pelted stones at police in Moga. FIRs were registered under IPC sections and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. 17 farmer leaders and more than 200 others booked," the SSP told reporters. (ANI)

