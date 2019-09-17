SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal (File photo)
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal (File photo)

SAD to contest Haryana assembly polls

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 19:18 IST

Chandigarh [India], Sept 17 (ANI): The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday announced to contest the forthcoming Assembly elections in Haryana, where its ally -- BJP -- is in power.
A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the party's Core Committee (CC) held here. Party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal presided over the meeting.
The meeting was also attended by Balwinder Singh Bhunder, Hari Singh Zira, Charanjit Singh Atwal, Nirmal Singh Kahlon, Bikram Singh Majithia , Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra, Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal, Daljit Singh Cheema, Baldev Singh Mann, Upinderjit Kaur, Janmeja Singh Sekhon, Sikander Singh Maluka, Gulzar Singh Ranike and Surjit Singh Rakhra.
Giving details of the decisions of the Core Committee meeting, SAD's principal spokesperson Harcharan Singh Bains told reporters that the party had decided to hold a workers' meeting at Kurukshetra on September 22 to interview candidates interested in contesting the elections.
He said a screening committee headed by Balwinder Bhunder has been formed for this purpose. Bains said all the candidates interested in contesting the elections had already been asked to submit their applications by September 22.
Meanwhile, Bains also disclosed that a committee headed by senior Akali leader Bhunder will hold negotiations with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on seat sharing in the Haryana polls.
The other members of the committee for the Haryana election campaign are Prof Chandumajra and Surjit Singh Rakhra. The committee will also prepare the party's election campaign strategy. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 20:09 IST

Karnataka: Chief Minister Yediyurappa, Dy CM participate in...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa participated in a tree-day celebration here on Tuesday, which had been organised to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 20:03 IST

Centre's steps in J-K are proving counterproductive to normalcy:...

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): CPM leader Yusuf Tarigami on Tuesday said that whatever steps the Central government has taken in Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370 are proving 'counterproductive' to the process of normalcy.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 19:48 IST

Saradha scam: CBI to constitute special team to trace Rajeev Kumar

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is set to constitute a special team to trace the location and whereabouts of former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar as he failed to appear before it for questioning for the third time on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 19:47 IST

ED attaches assets worth over Rs 277-cr in over Rs 1000-cr e-Biz...

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday attached assets worth over Rs 277 crore relating to Noida-based firm eBIZ.com for allegedly cheating around 12 lakh people through pyramid-style multilevel marketing schemes to the tune of Rs 1,064 crore.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 19:32 IST

Bihar: People install statue of PM Modi at a temple in Katihar,...

Katihar (Bihar) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): People here on Tuesday conducted special prayers on the birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a temple where they have installed his statue.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 19:29 IST

Encroachment on water sources will be considered as crime: Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday said that encroachment on water sources will be considered as a crime and asked officials to remove them.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 19:28 IST

TN: CID summons DMK MP Jagathrakshakan in land grab case

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): The Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Tuesday summoned Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP, S Jagathrakshakan to appear on September 23 in connection with alleged confiscation of 1.54 acre of land belonging to a leather factory in Chromepet.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 19:21 IST

Bhubaneswar: RSS Working Committee meetings to be held between Oct 15-20

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) working committee meetings will take place in Bhubaneswar between October 15-20.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 19:09 IST

Jaishankar takes a veiled jibe at Pakistan over its human rights record

New Delhi [India], Sep 17 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday took a veiled jibe at Pakistan over the grave human rights situation in the nation, saying if there is "a human rights audit today in this part of the world I can pretty confidently assert who'll come last in it." Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 19:08 IST

Security tightened in Haryana following JeM threat letter

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Police have intensified security arrangements in and around railway stations across Haryana, days after Rohtak railway police received a threat letter purportedly written by Pakistan-based terror outfit -- Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 19:06 IST

WB: Court disposes bail plea of former Kolkata Commissioner Rajeev Kumar

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): A court here on Tuesday disposed of the bail plea of former Kolkata Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who is accused of tampering with evidence in Saradha scam case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 19:05 IST

2008 Malegaon blast case: Court to announce order on NIA's 'in...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): A Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court is set to announce on October 1 the order on an application filed by the NIA seeking "in camera" proceedings of 2008 Malegaon blast case, in which BJP lawmaker Pragya Singh Thakur is an accused.

Read More
iocl