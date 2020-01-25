Saddened, couldn't recognize Omar Abdullah in the photo, says Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Expressing dismay over the leaked photograph of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, which has been doing rounds on social media, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee termed it "unfortunate".

"I could not recognize Omar in this picture. Am feeling sad. Unfortunate that this is happening in our democratic country. When will this end ?" read Banerjee's tweet, which also had the photo of Omar embedded.

The photo of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who has been under detention since August 4, has emerged on the social media and has since caused a sensation thanks to Abdullah's new, drastically changed look.

The usually clean-shaven Omar Abdullah is sporting a greyish-white long beard in the photo which has been shared by countless Twitter users. The source of the photo, however, could not be ascertained.

Omar Abdullah, who has been under preventive detention along with his father and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah since August 4, a day before the Centre announced the scrapping of special status of Jammu and Kashmir by abrogating Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution, is seen smiling in the photo. (ANI)