Saffron identity of India, opposition parties maligning its image: Giriraj Singh on Hemant Soren's remark

Patna (Bihar) [India], Dec 18 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday asserted that Congress party is doing all it can do to malign the image of "saffron" which is the "identity" of this country.

"The Opposition led by Congress party is doing all it can to malign the image of saffron. The saffron is the identity of Bharat," said Singh.

He also came down heavily on Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president Hemant Soren who on Wednesday targeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at an election rally in Jharkhand and said the "BJP people who wear saffron clothes, remain unmarried and sexually assault women".

"He is under frustration. He is frustrated because he has lost the elections. Yogi is a saint and his whole character is that of a saint," said Giriraj.

Speaking on the same issue, BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao also criticised Soren and said, "JMM leader Hemant Soren's comments are shameful. He should apologise to the BJP. He has insulted Jharkhand as well as the country and has also insulted the saffron culture with this condemnable comment".

He also demanded election commission to conduct investigation against Hemant Soren.

Soren's remarks came on the last day of campaigning for the fifth phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections. (ANI)

