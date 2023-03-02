Sagardighi Assembly bypoll: Congress's Byron Biswas leading TMC's Debashish Banerjee

Sagardighi (West Bengal) [India], March 2 (ANI): Counting votes for the Sagardighi Assembly constituency in West Bengal's Murshidabad district started on Thursday, with the Congress' Byron Biswas over the ruling TMC's Debashish Banerjee by a margin of 515 votes.

The counting votes will decide the electoral fates of three Sagardighi candidates -- Congress's Byron Biswas, BJP's Dilip Saha and the Trinamool Congress's Debashish Banerjee.

The bypoll for the Assembly seat was held on Monday.

The bye-election to the Sagardighi Assembly seat was necessitated following the death of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Subrata Saha in December 2022.

While the BJP is counting its electoral hopes in the constituency on Dilip Saha, the Left Front has put its weight behind the Congress nominee, Bayron Biswas.

Apart from Sagardighi, counting of votes are also underway for Assembly segments in four other states. (ANI)