Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo)
Saharanpur flourishing in trade; no riots take place here now: Adityanath

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 23:25 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Saharanpur is flourishing in trade and no riots are occurring in the district now.
"Now, criminals are afraid of the government. No riots took place in the state in the last two-and-half years. All the festivals are celebrated with peace here and there is no restriction imposed on celebrating any festival whether it is Kanwar Yatra or any other occasion," he said.
"The district (Saharanpur) is popular not only in India but also in foreign countries. A university will be constructed here soon," Adityanath said, according to an official release.
The Chief Minister said efforts are being made to build an airport in Saharanpur which will shorten the distance between Saharanpur to Delhi.
The Chief Minister was addressing a gathering on the occasion of foundation stone laying ceremony of development projects worth Rs 450 crore in Saharanpur on Friday.
The official statement said, "The Chief Minister stated that the government was taking steps to provide a global identity to the 'Nakkashi Bazar' in Saharanpur, in order to promote the wooden crafts."
"Saharanpur has benefited a lot through the 'One District, One Product' scheme and today the wood carving work of the district is popular worldwide which has given it a new identity. The resolve to popularize this art of Saharanpur across the globe is helping the district constantly move towards a new benchmark in export," he said.
Highlighting the welfare measures taken by Central government, Adityanath said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir for creating 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.
Adityanath said, "Muslim women are getting an opportunity to live a respectful life through law on triple talaq. Toilets were constructed under the Swachh Bharat Mission in every needy household, especially for the benefit of women," the Chief Minister said.
According to the official statement, Adityanath said that riots took place during the Samajwadi Party (SP) rule, while these days the criminals are afraid of the government.
Adityanath said, "All of us know what the situation here was around two-and-half years back. Riots took place here during Samajwadi Party regime, but now Uttar Pradesh will not have another 'Kairana'. A PAC battalion will be established in Kairana," he said.
Referring to the welfare schemes of the Centre and the state government, the Adityanath said, "These welfare schemes were implemented in the state without any discrimination. During the tenure of SP-BSP governments, there were anomalies in the recruitment process and people of the same community used to get jobs, but this does not happen today. We provided around 2.25 lakh jobs without any discrimination in the last 2.5 years."
The UP chief minister said that his government will not allow cow slaughter at any cost. He said, "In 2017 when BJP formed the government, anarchy prevailed in the state. Illegal slaughterhouses were functional across the state but the state government decided to close them within 24 hours."
"In a move to protect the cows, the state government has decided to open cow shelters for stray cattle and funds have also been made available to every district in this regard. Farmers who rear cattle will be given Rs 900," he added. (ANI)

