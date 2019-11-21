Sahasrabuddhe-led BJP panel to probe Punjab Dalit killing

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): BJP has set up a panel of three MPs led by its national vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe to enquire into killing of a Dalit man in Changaliwala village, Sangrur, Punjab.

The Dalit man, Jagmail Singh, was allegedly tied to a pillar, beaten mercilessly by four men and was forced to drink urine over a property dispute on November 7. He later succumbed to his injuries on November 16.

Apart from Sahasrabuddhe, the committee includes former Union Minister Satyapal Singh and Lok Sabha MP VD Ram, the former policemen.

The committee will meet the family of Jagmail Singh, community leaders, villagers on Saturday. It will also meet government officials and other villagers, a BJP release said.

"The committee, apart from other issues, will also look into the serious allegations of apathy on the part of the government officials and State Police in extending quick medical assistance to the deceased and incorporating section 302 in the FIR against the culprits of this heinous crime," it read.

The panel will submit its report to the party leadership after concluding the visit.

Punjab government has announced Rs 20 lakh as compensation for Jagmail's family and will provide his widow with a Group-D job near her residence. It will also give free ration to the family for up to six months and Rs 1.25 lakh for the repair of his house.

The government will also provide free education to his children studying in Class ninth, sixth and first, up to the graduation level.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered a comprehensive probe by ADGP Gurpreet Deo into the murder case. (ANI)

