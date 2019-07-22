SAIL, RINL to purchase dolomite from BSLC: Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Union Minister of Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) have assured the purchase of limestone and dolomite from Bisra Stone Lime Company Ltd (BSLC).

"Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) today agreed to provide trade advance to Bisra Stone Lime Company Ltd (BSLC) and assured the purchase of dolomite for immediate resumption of its mining activities," Pradhan said at a meeting here.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of State (MoS) for steel Faggan Singh Kulaste, Sundargarh MP Jual Oram, Biramitrapur MLA Shankar Oram and officials of the steel ministry.

The purchase of limestone will result in resuming of mining activities at the BSLC, a limestone mining company in Sundargarh, which has been operational since 1910.

BSLC was facing difficulties due to cash crunch leading to stoppage of the mining work.

The local MP and MLAs had approached the Pradhan seeking intervention in the matter to ensure the livelihood of the workers is not ruined. (ANI)

