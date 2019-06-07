New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): IAS officer Saket Kumar has been appointed as Private Secretary to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Kumar is a 2009 batch officer of the Bihar cadre.
Shah was sworn-in as the Union Minister on May 30 in the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. (ANI)
Saket Kumar appointed Private Secretary to Home Minister Amit Shah
ANI | Updated: Jun 07, 2019 22:55 IST
