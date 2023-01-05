Samadhan Yatra: BJP asks how solution will be found for Bihar's problems when Nitish is with RJD

Patna (Bihar) [India], January 5 (ANI): As Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to begin his Samadhan Yatra to get feedback on his government's performance, former Bihar minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Thursday took a jibe at CM Nitish and the Rashtriya Janata Dal and asked how a solution for problems will be found when Nitish Kumar is with the RJD.

Shahnawaz Hussain said, "For the last 32-33 years, Lalu ji, Rabri ji and Nitish ji's government is there and these people are only responsible for the problems that people of Bihar are facing. They have stood up and they are trying to find a solution as well. But only the BJP government can find a solution when our government will be formed in Bihar."

"Today, the Nitish government is not able to solve the problems in Bihar. 15 years ago, it was the same with the Lalu- Rabri government. For the past 17 years, the Nitish government is in leadership but he has only given problems to the people here. But today "Solution Yatra" is happening in the state," Hussain said.



Hussain said that no yatra can find out a solution until there is no proper establishment of 'rules and regulations in Bihar.

"Highlighting the problem of unemployment in the state, Hussain said, "For the last 32 years, the youth of Bihar are forced to leave the state for finding employment in other states. The biggest reason behind this is that there is no big industry or multinational companies that will help generate employment. The work we were trying to do. To advance the industry in Bihar when our government was in Bihar. If the solution is not being found for these problems, then for which solution is RJD conducting Samadhan Yatra? I doubt how will the solution come out till Nitish Kumar is with RJD," Hussain said.

Nitish Kumar has started Samadhan Yatra in Bihar. This yatra will pass through 18 districts, in which feedback will be taken on the work done in 18 years. This visit of Nitish is also being seen as a breather in JDU.

"Under 'Samadhan Yatra', I will visit different districts of the state from today to take stock of the progress of development works and implementation of schemes in Bihar," Kumar tweeted.

"In this visit, an inspection of important schemes, a meeting with identified groups and a district-level review meeting will be held. This will speed up the development works and solve the problems of the people," he further added. (ANI)

