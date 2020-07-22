Samajwadi Party announces Rs 2 lakh compensation for journalist Vikram Joshi's family

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): Samajwadi Party on Wednesday announced Rs 2 lakh financial assistance for the family of slain journalist Vikram Joshi, who was shot by goons in Ghaziabad on Monday night and had succumbed to his injuries early Wednesday morning.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led party has also demanded Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia for the family of the deceased from the state government.

"The news of journalist Vikram Joshi, who died while receiving treatment after sustaining injuries from bullet shots fired by goons is saddening. The Samajwadi Party will give Rs 2 lakh to the family of the deceased and Rs 25 lakh should be given by the state government so that the education of children (Vikram Joshi's) could be completed." the party tweeted (translated from Hindi).

Joshi, who was shot at by unknown miscreants near his residence in Vijay Nagar, Ghaziabad on July 20, died at a hospital on Wednesday.

Doctors monitoring Joshi had said that the veins in the journalists' head had got badly damaged due to the bullet injury.

Meanwhile, the station in-charge has been suspended and departmental inquiry initiated after the family of the journalist alleged inaction by the police. The incident occurred on Monday, days after Vikram Joshi had filed a complaint with Vijay Nagar Police Station stating that some men were harassing his niece.

Hours after the death of journalist Vikram Joshi, Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday stated that it has arrested nine people in the case, while one accused is absconding. (ANI)

