Samajwadi Party has already hit two centuries in five phases of UP elections, is moving ahead: Akhilesh Yadav

Basti (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 28 (ANI): Amid electionerring for the sixth phase of Uttar Pradesh polls, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said that his party has already "hit two centuries" in the last five phases of the polls and is moving ahead.

He accused the BJP of speaking "lies" and said Samajwadi Party will get majority in Uttar Pradesh.

"People of Basti want a change, they are fed up with the BJP's lies. There is a hunger for development in Gorakhpur... BJP should know that people are giving us the majority this time... We have already hit two centuries in the last five phases, moving ahead now," Yadav told ANI.



Earlier, addressing a public meeting here, the SP chief said that his party's announcement to give 300 units of free electricity to the people if he comes to power has left the ruling BJP "clueless".

"Since the time 5th phase voting concluded, he (Yogi Adityanath) wakes up in the night (can't sleep)...BJP is losing it...Our announcement to give 300 units free electricity has left the BJP clueless, they can't understand what to do," he said.

Gorakhpur will go to the polls in the sixth phase of the seven-phased elections. Yogi Adityanath is contesting from his bastion Gorakhpur for the first time in the Assembly elections.