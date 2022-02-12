Samajwadi Party leader issues threat, says will chop off hands of any man who touches their hijab

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): Amid the ongoing hijab row in the country, Samajwadi Party leader Rubina Khan on Saturday said the hands of any man who tries to touch their hijab would be chopped off.

Speaking to ANI, Khan said, "If you try to disrespect us by snatching our "aanchal", if you surround our daughters with thousands of people, then we will tell you what can we do. We know how to safeguard our modesty (Hame aata hai apni aanchal ki hifajat karna). If you threaten to disrespect us, would we let it happen? If your hands threaten our dignity, we will chop them off and protect our self-respect. I stand by my statement."

The SP leader said that the right to wear anything according to religion has been given by Dr BR Ambedkar and nobody has the right to create a ruckus on the matter.



"This is India and people of different religions live here. Our law has given everyone the right to live according to their religion. It has given us the right to conduct ourselves according to our religion and we have the right to wear anything we want. Dr BR Ambedkar has given us this freedom. Then what is this ruckus today over not wearing Hijab at schools and colleges? Should we come bareheaded?" she said.

Referring to the viral video of Muskan Khan, a girl in a Karnataka college, who was heckled by a group of miscreants, Khan said that they hurt her dignity.

"The matter is in court now. When the decision will come, everybody will respect it. When a girl goes to school wearing hijab, 'bhagwadhari gunde' ("saffron" miscreants) raise religious slogans and heckle her with thousands others. They hurt her dignity. Is this right? Even the Prime Minister says that the dignity of daughters is supreme. The people of the country are waiting for the decision of the court. Who gave the criminals the right to take law in their own hands? If you take off the hijab from our heads, the consequence will not be good," the SP leader said.

Meanwhile. the Supreme Court on Friday refused to hear urgent pleas relating to the hijab row in Karnataka and said it is "watching" what's happening in the state. (ANI)

