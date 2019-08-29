Rajesh Shukla
Rajesh Shukla

Samajwadi Party MLA unhappy with MP ministers

ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 15:21 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Despite supporting the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Rajesh Shukla is unhappy with a few Cabinet ministers in the state.
Talking to ANI, he said that once state minister Imarti Devi told him over the phone that she is not a "slave" of Samajwadi Party or Kamal Nath.
"I have said this earlier also that ministers think themselves as God. It's difficult to meet them... In a meeting of MLAs, I had said to Chief Minister Kamal Nath that they will have to rectify this approach. If they will not listen to MLAs, then what work he will be able to do in his constituency," Shukla said.
"I called a minister a month back, the minister said that, 'We are not slaves of Samajwadi Party or Kamal Nath.' Yesterday, I went to meet Umang Singhar for some work, which was not done... I sat outside OSD's chamber for an hour, but he didn't meet me. He didn't even ask for water," he added.
When asked to reveal the name of the minister with whom he had a telephonic conversation, Shukla said, "I had a conversation with Imarti Devi. She said that we are not slaves of either Kamal Nath or Samajwadi Party. I have told Kamal Nath also."
Shukla, however, said that he does not have problems with the Chief Minister. He said that he will meet Kamal Nath and will give him in written what work has not been done by the ministers.
He has further claimed that "Congress MLAs are more affected than us. But they are not able to say this to the media. I feel happy that I belong to the Samajwadi Party. I can express my pain before anyone."
When asked about Shukla's claims, state minister Govind Singh told ANI, "I don't think Rajesh Shukla would have said this. I have done all the work he had asked me. His words might not be for me. He should tell the Chief Minister. The ministers will have to abide by the Chief Minister's order. Imarti Devi and Rajesh Shukla should speak more on this."
On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed the Kamal Nath government.
"This proves that the Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh is divided amongst groups. Imarti Devi's leader is Jyotiraditya Scindia... Despite being a minister, Imarti Devi does not consider Kamal Nath as her leader. The government, in which a minister does not consider the chief minister as his leader should not stay for a single minute. Kamal Nath should either remove Imarti Devi from the Cabinet or resign himself," said BJP leader Vishwas Sarang. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 16:10 IST

Govt conscious about all measures to deal with J-K threat...

New Delhi (India), Aug 29 (ANI): Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said that government is conscious of all the measures that are required to be taken to deal with the threat perception pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 16:08 IST

To mark PM's birthday, BJP to organise 'Seva Saptah' next month

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party will be organising a week-long 'Seva Saptah' or Service Week in mid-September to mark the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 15:57 IST

Body scanners to be made mandatory at all airports in 2 years

New Delhi (India), Aug 29 (ANI): The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on Thursday said body scanners should be made mandatory at all major airports within a year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 15:54 IST

UP Minister likens Mayawati to live wire

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minister Giriraj Singh Dharmesh on Wednesday likened the BSP leader Mayawati to a 'live wire' saying that whosoever touches her will die.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 15:39 IST

Enhanced penalties under Motor Vehicles Amendment Act to become...

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Wednesday notified the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019 that will be applicable with effect from September 1.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 15:37 IST

Nearly 15 aircraft added per month to ease passenger traffic:...

New Delhi (India), Aug 29 (ANI): Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said that 10-15 aircraft are being added per month to deal with the increasing passenger traffic.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 15:34 IST

2008 Malegaon blast: Bombay HC disposes of plea seeking...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Thursday disposed of a petition filed by Samir Kulkarni, one of the accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, seeking video-recording of the court proceedings.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 15:29 IST

Hyderabad: Demand soars for different models of Ganesha idols...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): As the city gears up for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the demand for various models of Ganesha idols increased in Hyderabad.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 15:25 IST

Govt is determined to privatise Air India : Union Civil Aviation...

New Delhi (India), Aug 29 (ANI): Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said that the government is determined to privatise Air India and people are interested in buying it.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 15:23 IST

Patna: Cases withdrawn from HC Judge who criticised fellow Judges

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): The Patna High Court on Thursday withdrew all the cases from Justice Rakesh Kumar, allegedly after he came down heavily on the judges of the lower courts in his order copy pertaining to a corruption case against a former IAS officer KP Ramaiah.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 15:16 IST

Team India wins 19 Medals at WorldSkills International Competition 2019

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Team India won a total of 19 medals including one Gold, one Silver, and two Bronze medals along with 15 Medallions of Excellence across key skills at WorldSkills International Competition 2019 held in Kazan, Russia.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 15:15 IST

Wayanad should develop as tourism hub: Rahul Gandhi

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that Wayanad should be developed as a tourism hub.

Read More
iocl