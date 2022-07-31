Samajwadi Party names tribal candidate Kirti Kol for UP legislative council bypoll

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) July 31 (ANI): The Samajwadi Party on Sunday named Kirti Kol as the party's official candidate for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council by-polls, which is scheduled for August 11.

The Samajwadi Party took to Twitter to announce the news: "In the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council by-polls, Mrs Kirti Kol will be the official candidate of SP. Smt. Kirti Ji has been a candidate of SP from Chhanbe assembly of Mirzapur and represents tribal society."

The tweet also said that Kol will file her nomination on August 1, 2022, from the Chhanbe assembly of Mirzapur.

On Saturday, the BJP declared its two legislative assembly candidates, regional president Dharmendra Singh Sainthwar will be from Gorakhpur and regional vice president Nirmala Paswan as its official candidates.

The seats on which the bypolls are to be held fell vacant after the death of SP's Ahmad Hassan and the resignation of BJP's Thakur Jaiveer Singh, who won the recent assembly polls.



Meanwhile, Baburao Chinchanasuru was announced as a BJP candidate for the council by-elections in Karnataka.

Earlier in April, the party had swept the Uttar Pradesh legislative council elections that were held on 36 seats. BJP had registered a win on 33 seats.

Meanwhile, in a major political development in Uttar Pradesh last month, BJP candidate Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi won the Lok Sabha bypoll in Rampur under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanatah, the bastion of Samajwadi Party (SP) big shot Azam Khan.

In Rampur, BJP had fielded Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi who recently joined the party. Whereas, SP candidate Asim Raja was handpicked by Azam Khan. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) did not contest from Rampur.

Rampur Lok Sabha's seat went vacant due to the resignation of veteran SP leader Azam Khan after he was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly in the recently held state election.

Khan was elected MP from the Rampur seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The vacancy in the Lok Sabha seat was created by the resignation of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav after he was elected an MLA in state Assembly polls. (ANI)

