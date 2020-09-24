Samajwadi Party office bearers, workers to do 'Satyagrah' in every district of UP on Oct 2

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 24 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) on Thursday announced that its party's office-bearers and workers will do 'Satyagrah' against the 'murder of democracy' by those in power on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.



In a tweet in Hindi, the SP announced, "On Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, party's office bearers and workers at their district headquarters in the state will remain silent for two hours under the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and do Satyagrah against the murder of democracy by those in power by suppressing farmers, youth, common man, and Opposition." (ANI)

