Samajwadi Party taking 'money under table' for tickets, alleges UP CM

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday slammed the Samajwadi Party for not announcing its candidate list publicly and alleged that the party is "taking money under the table" for giving tickets for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election.

Speaking with the media here, Yogi Adityanath said, "The habit does not improve very quickly and that's why in a hurry to hide faces, SP has avoided making the list of candidates public and is silently alloting the party symbol under the table and is taking money for it."

Further, the Chief Minister alleged that Samajwadi Party "has once again revealed its true character by giving election tickets to criminals."

"When BJP comes to power again, we will bring all these criminals to justice," said Adityanath.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had arrived at Ghaziabad to review the COVID-19 facilities here.

He criticize the Opposition parties, especially the Samajwadi Party, and said that in the last five years, criminals and history sheeters have lived in fear.

Lashing out at the Samajwadi Party for its candidates from Kairana, Bulandshahar, and Loni, Adityanath said, "By announcing the criminals responsible for the exodus of the traders from Kairana, the criminals of the Muzaffarnagar riots and professional history-sheeters as its candidates, the Samajwadi Party has once again shown its true character."

He then claimed that on March 10, the BJP will again get an absolute majority and will form its government in the state.

"I assure the people of Uttar Pradesh, with the blessings of the common people,

the BJP will form the government with a thumping majority on March 10 and it will crack down on professional hooligans and criminals in the same way as it was done in past," the CM said.

To make Uttar Pradesh self-reliant in oxygen-production, Adityanath said that the government has established 551 oxygen plants in the state.

"Each district in the state has a dedicated Integrated Covid Control Centre," he said. (ANI)