Samajwadi Party to protest Maharashtra restrictions in transporting animals for Bakri Eid

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Abu Asim Azmi on Wednesday said that his party will hold a protest in Mumbai against the guidelines by the State government on regulations for transporting of animals for the upcoming Eid al-Adha festival.

The SP leader, whose party is in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi said that the authorities were not permitting vehicles carrying the sacrificial animals from other states to enter into Maharashtra.

"People have ordered animals online for Eid al-Adha after getting permission from the government. The cost of transportation of a single animal is high, so people started ordering together and the tempos have been transporting several animals at a time. However, these vehicles are being halted at the border and prevented from entering the State. We will protest against it. I request you all to join the protest and make this big," Azmi tweeted.

As per Maharashtra government guidelines, people have been asked to offer prayers at home and purchase sacrificial animals online or over the phone.

As per the guidelines, people have been asked to offer namaz at home instead of mosques and also purchase sacrificial animals online or over the phone. The guidelines also called for the symbolic celebration of Bakri Eid, also known as Eid al-Adha.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray-led government in the State has also urged that "qurbani" or ritual animal sacrifice preferably be done symbolically, considering the lockdown norms and containment zone restrictions. (ANI)

