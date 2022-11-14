Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav to file nomination for Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency today

Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav is all set to file her nomination on Monday to contest the elections from the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Dimple Yadav is the wife of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who is believed to carry the legacy of her father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav in the constituency by winning the polls there.

Mainpuri seat, considered a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party, fell vacant on October 10 following the death of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Prior to her filing the nominations, various party workers and leaders visited the Safai residence of Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, party veteran Ram Gopal and other leaders including Dharmendra Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav will be present when Dimple Yadav files nomination, SP district president of Mainpuri, Alok Shakya said on Sunday.

Sakya said the Yadav family will first arrive at the Mainpuri party office and thereafter will reach the Collectorate office for nomination.

The polling for the bypoll will take place on December 5 and the votes will be counted on December 8, coinciding with the result dates of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

The last date for filing nominations is November 17, while the date of scrutiny for nominations is November 18. The candidates will be able to withdraw their candidature till November 21. (ANI)