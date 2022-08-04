Sambit Patra asks Congress to clear its stance if it will hold Satyagraha or protest against ED raids in National Herald case

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Taking a jibe at the Congress, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Thursday asked the former to choose its stand if it wanted to hold a 'Satyagraha' or protest against the Enforcement Directorate for summoning party chief Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Patra said, "The Constitution and Law are the same for all, be it the Congress president or the party's former chairman or any other common individual of the country. It is impossible and inappropriate to fight with the law of the country and escaping the law and constitution is equally infeasible."

"Every prominent person connected with the Congress could be available in the office but why did no persons including Kharge bother to join the ED office when he was called? This is the same Congress who can knock on the Court's door even at midnight for helping a terrorist get bail," he alleged mentioning that the central agency has taken this step after its regular calls to the Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and other officials of the Young India Limited for their cooperation in the investigation.

He alleged if Congress was so true in its intention, what was it so afraid of?

"The public has witnessed Congress' behaviour during the investigations in connection with the National Herald case. Their behaviour is proof of how they are trying to save a family by safeguarding only one family. Why are they so afraid if they haven't done anything wrong?"

"The Congress' reaction after the Enforcement Directorate sealed the office of Young India Limited, in connection with the National Herald case was shocking for everyone as they said they will hold a protest against the central agency sealing the office's building," he said.



The BJP has regularly made people aware of how the AJL was transferred to the Young India, whose largest share resides with the Congress' interim president Sonia Gandhi and the party leader Rahul Gandhi as they are 76 per cent stakeholders in it, he added.

Quoting the other two stakeholders Justice Katju and Shanti Bhushan in National Herald, Patra said, "Both of them revealed by giving it in writing that they were the shareholders but when the entire share was given to Young India, they did not keep any meeting to discuss the matter of their transference with them. They had transferred the share to the prime locations, without our prior knowledge."

"If Congress is planning to protest with an intent that they will do corruption as well as show agitation, then it won't be allowed. They will be caught and would have to appear before the law," he said.

ED had sealed the Young India office at the Herald House building in the national capital on Wednesday as no one was available in the office during the search, because of which they were not able to complete the search.

The National Herald case pertains to the alleged financial irregularities under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and was registered about nine months ago after a trial court took cognisance of an Income Tax department probe carried out on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

The petitioner had approached the court alleging that the assets of Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which published the National Herald newspaper, were fraudulently acquired and transferred to Young India Pvt Limited (YIL), in which Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi owned 38 per cent shares each.

Swamy had alleged that the Gandhis cheated and misappropriated funds, with YIL paying only Rs 50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that AJL owed to Congress. (ANI)

