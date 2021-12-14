Samyukt Kisan Morcha urges Centre to dismiss, arrest Ajay Mishra Teni in view of SIT findings in Lakhimpur Kheri violence

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Tuesday urged the centre to dismiss and arrest the Minister of State (MoS) in Home Ministry Ajay Mishra Teni after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to investigate the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case termed the incident as a 'pre-planned conspiracy' in its submission to the Judicial Magistrate.

"Samyukta Kisan Morcha takes cognizance of the SIT's investigation in the Lakhimpur Kheri massacre where it has made grave indictment against the 13 accused in the case, including Ashish Mishra Teni, the son of incumbent Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni. In its submission to the Judicial Magistrate, the Special Investigation Team has affirmed that 'So far, it has been proved from the analysis and collected evidence that the accused did not commit the criminal act out of negligence and disregard, but intentionally, with the motive of killing the farmers according to a pre-planned strategy, due to which five people have died,'" reads the release from the coalition of farmer unions.

Citing the fact that the SIT has recommended the removal of the existing Indian Penal Code (IPC) 279, 338, 304A and recommended imposition of sections 307, 326, 34 and sections 3, 25 and 30 of the Arms act on the 13 accused in the case, the SKM asserted that, "The SITs investigation reaffirms the stand of Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the protesting farmers that the Lakhimpur Kheri incident was a pre-planned massacre."

SKM urged the centre to stop providing its alleged protection to the minister and reiterated its demand of his dismissal and arrest.



"SKM shall continue its struggle on this issue. Indian farmers shall not forget this massacre, till we secure justice for the victims," it added.

The investigation team probing Lakhimpur Kheri violence said the incident was as per a 'pre-planned conspiracy' that led to the death of five people and left several injured.

Local farmers had blamed Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni' and his son Ashish Mishra for the violence that left eight dead, including four farmers a local journalist, and others during a farmers' protest. They were mowed down by a vehicle that was part of the convoy of the Minister in Lakhimpur Kheri in north-central Uttar Pradesh.

Videos were being circulated on social media where a SUV was seen knocking down protesters from behind. The Minister and his son denied the charges.

Ashish Mishra and 20 others have been booked for murder. (ANI)

