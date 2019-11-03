Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan [Photo/ANI]
Sand scarcity issue: Jana Sena Party to take out long march against Andhra govt today

ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 16:18 IST

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Jana Sena Party is organising a 'Long March' today against the ruling YSR Congress Party government over the issue of scarcity of sand in the region.
The protest march will begin from Telugu Talli statue at Maddilapalem Junction and will proceed towards Rama Talkies, Asilmetta, RTC Complex, GVMC building. It will conclude at Gandhi statue later in the day.
After the march, Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan will address the public over the issue.
Kalyan has invited all political parties, including TDP, BJP, CPI, CPM, Congress, BSP and Lok Satta to join the protest. TDP has extended its support and announced that it would send a delegation to the protest site.
Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu and Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar on Saturday criticised the 'Long March'.
Addressing a press conference Kannababu said, "Opposition parties are politicising the matter of sand scarcity. All the rivers in the state are overflowing and all projects are flooded with water. In such conditions, it is highly difficult to mine sand from the river which has led to the scarcity of sand."
Accusing Pawan Kalyan of doing politics on the directions of TDP, he said that only Chandrababu Naidu's party was joining the march and that Jana Sena had never questioned the previous regime on the issue. (ANI)

