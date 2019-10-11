Sandeep Dikshit writes 'personal letter' to PC Chacko

By Siddharth Sharma

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, has written a "personal letter" to party leader PC Chacko.

Without disclosing the content of the letter, Sandeep told ANI, "It's a personal letter to him and only him. It is not a legal notice and it's not written to Mrs Gandhi (Sonia Gandhi). It's between PC Chacko and me. I don't think the media or anybody else has anything to do with it."

Asked about reports regarding the letter, he added, "It's written to him. If he has leaked the letter it's his business, it's not mine."

When got in touch with Chacko he told ANI, "After reading the letter, I thought the Congress president should be aware of this letter. So, I have forwarded the letter to Congress president."

Chacko said that only Sandeep can tell why he wrote the letter.

"Whether any action or no action, these are all things to be decided in future," Chacko said.

It is important to note that before the death of Sheila Dixit, a letter war started in Delhi between her and AICC Delhi Incharge PC Chacko when Dikshit dissolved block committees and Chacko reversed her order. (ANI)

