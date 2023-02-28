"Sangh Parivar's callous disregard for humanity": Kerala CM remembers Ehsan Jafri

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 28 (ANI): Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday remembered Congress former MP Ehsan Jafri who was killed in the 2002 Gujarat riots, demanding "accountability" of the riot.

"Former MP Ehsan Jafri's memory ignites our outrage over the 2002 Gujarat riots, a chilling reminder of the Sangh Parivar's callous disregard for humanity," CM wrote in his tweet.

https://twitter.com/pinarayivijayan/status/1630468501424197632?s=20

He further said, "Let's stand with Zakia Jafri in her fight for justice and demand accountability for these unspeakable crimes."



Jafri was a member of the 6th Lok Sabha. He was killed by a mob in the Gulbarg Society massacre on February 28, 2002, following the Godhra incident the previous day.

While on Facebook, Kerala CM said that Ehsan Jaffrey's memory is a call to secular India to unite with Sakia's fight against the "aggressive communism" of the Sangh Parivar.

"On February 28, 2002, when Sangh Parivar rioters attacked Gulberg Society in Ahmedabad, residents of the colony sought shelter at Ehsan Jaffrey's house. Even though Jaffrey contacted the authorities over the phone to save those who rushed to his house for their lives, but the authorities refused to act. Then 69 people including Jaffrey were burnt to death in the Gulberg Society in a fire set by the Sangh Parivar," he added.

He went on to say that the Gulberg Society witnessed the epitome of "minority hunting" that took place in Gujarat during the genocide.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President K Sudhakaran also took to Twitter to say, "Remembering Ahsan Jafri, Congress MP, who was brutally murdered on this day in 2002 Gujarat riots." (ANI)

