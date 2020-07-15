Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI): Former Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha was on Tuesday suspended from the party "for anti-party activities and breach of discipline".
"Sanjay Jha has been suspended from Congress party with immediate effect for anti-party activities and breach of discipline," the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee said in a release.
Last month, Jha was dropped as All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson and Abhishek Dutt and Sadhna Bharti were appointed as national media panelists of the party. (ANI)
Sanjay Jha suspended from Congress 'for anti-party activities'
ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2020 23:53 IST
