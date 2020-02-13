Sanjay Nirupam terms 5-day working week norm as 'senseless'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 13 (ANI): Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday slammed Maharashtra government for adopting five working days a week norm for the government employees.

Nirupam took to his Twitter handle to term the decision as senseless and asked for the reason for giving two holidays a week.

"A senseless decision by Maharashtra Govt to provide 5-day working week for state employees. What's point in having to holidays every week? Govt staffs are already infamous for laziness. Are we rewarding them for their Kamchori? What's point in having to holidays every week?," reads his tweet.

Recently, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government approved the decision to implement five days a week norm for the government employees from February 29.

In various states like Rajashthan, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, five days a week is applicable. (ANI)

