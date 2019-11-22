Sanjay Nirupam warns Cong against joining hands with Shiv Sena, expresses doubts over govt stability

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 13:10 IST

SC refuses to stay NGT order on RO filters, asks manufactures to...

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday asked the RO manufactures to approach the central government against the order of National Green Tribunal (NGT) prohibiting use of reverse osmosis (RO) with total dissolved solids (TDS) less than 500 mg per litre in the national capital.