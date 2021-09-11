Sanjay Nishad is poison for Dalits, says VIP chief Mukesh Sahani

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 10 (ANI): Slamming Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad, National President of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Union Minister Mukesh Sahani on Friday said the former is poison for Dalits.

Speaking to ANI, Sahani said, "Sanjay Nishad has been misleading the Nishad community in Uttar Pradesh. He is not running a party but a business. He blackmails political parties just before elections. In 2018, he blackmailed the Samajwadi Party and made his son an MP from its ticket. He made one of his sons an MP in 2019 with BJP's ticket. He is not fighting for people but for money. He is poison for the Dalits. He talks about violence. He cannot be a true Nishad."

"We will contest the Uttar Pradesh election. So far we have decided 165 seats. Our slogan is 'Arakshan nahi to gatbandhan nahi' (there will be no coalition if no reservation is provided). We are not afraid of anyone. Sanjay Nishad has threatened us with killings."



Notably, Nishad Party has announced that it will contest for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Asked about Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav allegedly distributing money to poor women, the Union Minister said, "People should help each other. But it is a violation of code of conduct before the Panchayat elections. But Tejashwi Yadav has a lot of money. They have Benami assets. He wants to come to power by doing this. He does not earn money. So definitely these are all black money."

Mukesh Sahani's VIP is a constituent of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. (ANI)

