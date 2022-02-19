Sanjay Raut alleges Rs 260 cr project of Kriti Somaiya underway in Palghar; questions source of money

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI): With the former Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya going on a trail to identify assets owned by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray, Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday alleged that work is underway on the BJP leader's Rs 260 crore project in Palghar questioning the source of the money on his project.

Addressing a press conference, Raut said, "You (Kirit Somaiya) give documents of scam to central agencies, I'll give yours. Don't threaten, we won't be scared. Work on his Rs 260 cr worth project is underway in Palghar. It's in his son's name, his wife is the director. Must probe how did he get the money."

Taking a veiled dig at Somaiya, Raut said that there is a "system of extortion" has begun in Mumbai.

"We will end the criminal syndicate prevalent in Maharashtra. We will do one expose every day and give information on it. We won't shy away from exposing the system of extortion that has begun in Mumbai," Raut said.

Earlier in the day, Raut alleged that Somaiya invested Rs 260 crore in Neerav developers and Neil (Somaiya's son) and Medha Somaiya (Somaiya's wife) directors on Nikon Green Ville Project.



"Mr Kirit Somaiya Since u know much abt others, I hope U will also have answers two these questions: 1. Who has invested 260 Cr in Neerav Developers @ Vevoor, Palghar? 2. Are Neil & Medha Somaiya Directors on Nikon Green Ville Project? 3. Which Jt Dir of @dir_ed hs Benami investment in this project?" Raut tweeted on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena MP also accused Union Minister Narayan Rane of threatening.

This comes after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued notice of inspection to the residence of Rane.

"Narayan Rane is threatening that he has our horoscope. Stop giving threats. We too have your horoscope. You might be Union Minister but this is Maharashtra. Don't forget this. We are your 'baap', you very well know what that means," Raut said.

Rane in his defence said that the house was constructed by a famous architect on September 17, 2009, as per 1991 Development Control Regulations. He also said, "Eight members of my family reside in the house and no commercial activity takes place. But Shiv Sena complaints to the BMC as they are in power in the municipal corporation, the BMC initiates action."

A team of BMC officers visited Narayan Rane's Adhish bungalow on Friday to inspect the house and its relevant documents. Earlier, the BMC had issued under section 68 of the Municipal Corporation Act, 1888. (ANI)

