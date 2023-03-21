Sanjay Raut objects to Maharashtra Assembly disciplinary panel, calls it against "parliamentary democracy"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): After a breach of privilege notice to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut over his alleged remarks against the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, the Uddhav Thackeray camp leader objected to the disciplinary panel, saying it was against natural justice and parliamentary democracy.

In his reply to the breach of privilege notice against him, Raut said, "The government is unconstitutional and those who are part of the committee have disqualification notice against them pending before the Supreme Court. Those who objected and complained against me are part of the panel, who are also my political opponents. This is against natural justice and parliamentary democracy."

Raut said he has the highest regard and respect for Maharashtra Legislature and will never make any comments which will affect the prestige of the Maharashtra Legislature.

"My statement before the media was only with respect to a particular group (Shinde Faction) not the entire Maharashtra Legislature," he added.

A 15-member breach of privilege committee was formed after Bhatkhalkar submitted a breach of privilege notice to Speaker Rahul Narwekar against Sanjay Raut over his alleged remarks against Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.



Earlier on March 3, Raut while talking to the reporters in Kolhapur allegedly called the Vidhan Sabha a "Chor Mandal" and the MLAs as thieves and goons.

"This is not a legislature but a band of thieves. What if we are removed from the post are we going to leave the party? Many such posts have been given to us by the party, Balasaheb had given them, and Uddhav ji has given them, we are not hawkers," Raut allegedly said.

Later, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar ordered an inquiry into Raut's remarks.

The privilege committee members served a breach of privilege notice to Raut and also asked him to file a reply to them in the incident.

In response to the notice, Raut earlier bypassed the privilege committee and sent his reply in a letter directly to the Speaker.

Raut in his letter said that he has been a Rajya Sabha MP and knows the importance of the Assembly, adding that his statements were directed towards only a specific group (Shinde camp) and not all MLAs. (ANI)

